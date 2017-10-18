Bombers exorcise Blue Devils

The Frederick Bombers played host to the Walters Blue Devils for a district game this past Friday night in the Bomber Bowl.

The Blue devils have won the past four meetings in convincing fashion and showed up looking to keep that streak alive. The Bombers had other plans though as they started the scoring early and often. The scoring for the Bombers started on the first offensive play for the Blue Devils as a Travis Ibarra punt rolled down to the 2-yard line, putting them up against the wall.

DE Ryder Ramirez was the first to make contact before a host of Bombers converged on the runner in the end-zone gaining the 2-point safety for the Bombers. The Bombers then took the kick-off from the Walters 20-yard line, as are the rules for a safety, and gained good field position to start their second drive of the evening.

TE Kemontra Wright lined up in wildcat formation for a direct snap and carried the ball into the endzone for an early 8-0 lead. The 2-point conversion failed. The Bomber defense stuffed the Walters offense and got the ball back in good field position. On the Bombers third offensive possession, QB Travis Ibarra connected with WR Darrius Randle for a 37-yard touchdown pass. The extra point attempt failed and the Bombers led in the first quarter 14-0.

The Bombers drove deep into Walters territory on their fourth offensive possession and fumbled the ball, except this time Kemontrae Wright scooped up the fumble and rumbled into the end-zone for his second touchdown of the evening. The Bombers ended the first quarter with a 20-0 lead over the Blue Devils.

The second quarter remained scoreless on both sides of the ball and the Bombers took the 20-0 lead into the locker rooms for half-time while the defense allowed -18 yards on 15 carries for the Blue Devils in the first half.

Wright scored his third touchdown of the night in the third quarter following seniors Alex Vera and Heston Brown into the end-zone. During the fourth quarter, Ibarra connected again with Randle for another touchdown from 10 yards out. The final score came from QB Gustavo Gaytan when he connected with TE Ryder Ramirez on a short pass and Ramirez zigged, zagged and drug defenders into the end-zone.

The Bombers ended the scoring and finished the game with a final score of 38-0.

The Bombers are scheduled to host their final home game and senior night this Thursday evening, so come out to support the seniors in their last home game in the Bomber Bowl.

The Frederick Bombers took on the Walters Blue Devils Oct. 13. The Frederick Bombers beat the Walters Blue Devils 38-0 Friday, Oct. 13. The Frederick High School cheerleaders played host to some future Bomber cheerleaders during halftime at Friday's game.

By Fabian Reyes

Reach Fabian Reyes at freyes71@gmail.com.

