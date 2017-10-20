Posted on by

High School men’s and women’s cross country teams compete


The Frederick High School men’s cross country team competed at regionals in Velma and will be going on to State Oct. 21 in Shawnee.


Courtesy photos

The Frederick High School men’s cross country team competes at Regionals in Velma.


Courtesy photos

The Frederick High School women’s cross country team competed at Regionals in Velma.


Courtesy photos

Harley Akin competes at Regionals in Velma for the Frederick High School women’s cross country team.


Courtesy photos

