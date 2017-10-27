Bombers lose last home game of the season

Senior night started early, around 2:30 p.m., in the Bomber Hangar with senior poems, games and baby pictures.

Airborne Demonstration Team’s newly received “Wildcat” made it’s appearance in perfect timing to give the Bombers a fly-over at the Bomber Bowl later that evening. One of the largest classes to come through Frederick in a while, at the very least since the 2012-2013 class, with 17 seniors on the football team.

The Bombers played host to the Dibble Demons coached by former Frederick Bomber, Chad Stone. The Demons and the Bombers played the first half to a stalemate, ending with a 0-0 tie. The Demons moved the ball on the Bombers but the defense didn’t break, despite giving up 4.4 yards in a rushing attempt.

The Bombers offense struggled mightily and mustered 23 yards rushing and 5 yards passing in the first half of play. The second half of the game started much like the first, but as the third quarter came to a close, the Demons found a chink in the Bombers armor and ran a touchdown in from 40+ yards for the first points of the night, giving the Demons a 7 point lead late in the third.

The Demons running game and passing attack struck twice more, giving the Demons a 22-0 lead. The Bombers finally showed too little too late as QB Gustavo Gaytan connected with WR Darrius Randle for a short pass Randle took 47 yards into the end-zone. The seniors ended the game with a 22-7 score in their last home game as Frederick Bombers.

