New program teaches basketball skills

Staff Report

Dear fourth, fifth and sixth Grade Lady Bombers and Parents:

We would like to invite you to a new program that we are wanting to help build better basketball skill sets for our girls.

It is imperative for them to have the basics down so that when they move on to higher grades they are able to work on more advanced skills.

At this stage of their development we must have them learn correct technique as they are maturing.

We will be working on all facets of the game that should be addressed for their ages.

Skills that will be addressed:

1. Shooting

2. Passing

3. Ball Handling

4. Speed, Strength and Agility

5. Mental Toughness

6. Proper practice techniques

7. Team Unity

8. Teamwork

After speaking with multiple parents and coaches we have decided to do this program.

We will have former coaches, players, and special guests helping with this also. We want the girls to have fun and learn. This is strictly for Lady Bombers only.

We do not want to not have any distractions during practice so that we can get in as much as we can in the time we have.

For safety we ask that if you have other children at these practices that they are not allowed on the court. Mr Vanderburg has graciously allowed us to use the middle school gym on Mondays and Thursdays from 7-8:30 p.m.

One bonus of this program is that it is absolutely FREE!!! We are planning to start in two weeks and will go up until Christmas break and then resume after school starts back after the holidays.

We would like to have a meeting Friday, Nov. 3 at 5:30 p.m. at the middle school gym to answer any questions.

If any questions call or text Dawn or Trent Mefford at 580-335-1656.

Sincerely,

Trent Mefford and Ryan Ade