The Altus Bulldogs escape Lawton Eisenhower for the win

The game didn’t start off quite the way the Bulldogs expected it to with Lawton Eisenhower controlling the clock for much of the first half of the game —16 of the first 24 minutes.

Once two quarters of play were in the books, the Bulldogs found themselves down 10-7, but the Bulldogs were fortunate in that they got the ball back in the third quarter.

Unfortunately, on the first carry of the drive, Brenden Phillips was hit and could not maintain possession of the football, giving Eisenhower the ball back on the Bulldogs side of the 50-yard line.

Eisenhower drove down the field and kicked a field goal to take a 13-7 lead with 8:30 remaining in the third quarter.

But at some point, the Bulldogs remembered who they were and poured it on Eisenhower over a 5:30 stretch, scoring once shortly after a 49-yard pitch and run to Daniel Riley. Jake Vargas took the next carry and punched it into the end zone to give the Bulldogs a 14-13 lead with 4:04 remaining in the third quarter.

During the ensuing Eisenhower drive, pressure got to RJ Fisher as he threw a pass and Noah Briones stepped in front and ran it back 69 yards for the touchdown to give Altus a 21-13 lead with 1:36 remaining in the third quarter.

With time running out in the third quarter, Fisher dropped back to pass again and in an attempt to avoid a sack, lobbed the ball up, but his intended target was not in range and instead, Altus’ Ryan Borrego intercepted the ball for Altus’ second interception of the game.

The Bulldogs needed only two rushes to punch the ball in with Vargas taking the quarterback keeper and running 48 yards for the touchdown with 11:19 remaining in the game to give the Bulldogs a 28-13 lead.

The Bulldogs defense tightened up once more and forced another Eisenhower punt. Altus’ offense kept putting the pressure on Lawton with Vargas bobbing and weaving through the defenders for a 29-yard touchdown to extend Altus’ lead to 35-13 with 8:09 remaining.

But somewhere along the way, Eisenhower began to gain some momentum, putting two scores on the board within just a few minutes to cut Altus’ lead to seven with 5:13 remaining.

The Bulldogs struggled to mount much of an offensive run in their ensuing possessions and with 1:11 remaining, Eisenhower had the ball once again and was driving down the field to tie the game. But Kobi Gomez stepped in front of a pass from Fisher and picked it off to seal the Bulldogs victory, 35-28.

The Bulldogs will travel to Skiatook for the second round of the playoffs. Time is to be determined.

Reach Ryan Lewis at 580-482-1221, ext. 2076.

Altus running back Quaylin Johnson (31) follows his blocker Garrett Pride (49) for a gain against Lawton Eisenhower Friday night. Lawton Eisenhower quarterback R.J. Fisher puts on the brakes when he sees triple trouble from Altus' Kory Beach (18), Jazzerick Pitts (57) and Kody Sullivan (66). Altus quarterback Jake Vargas (1) makes a long game Friday night against Lawton Eisenhower.

By Ryan Lewis ryan@altustimes.com

