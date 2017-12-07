Bombers begin season with losses to Snyder

The Lady Bombers kicked their season off with a tough loss to the Snyder Cyclones Tuesday night. It was a close game with forty-five seconds on the clock, the score was tied 37-37.

Frederick fouled Snyder giving them two free throws. Only one was made putting the Cyclones ahead by one. Seconds later, Snyder made a three-point shot making the final score 40-37. Harley Akin led scoring for Lady Bombers with 13 points. Porsha Rodriguez followed with 11 points and Brooke Orr with 6 points.

It was a close game that went all the way to the wire but the girls lost a heart breaker.

The boys also started their season off against the Snyder Cyclones. The boys led early in the game but slowly began to lose the lead. They ended up losing 62-40. Dylan Sheffield led the team with 11 points and Trey Wright followed behind him with 8 points.

Though both teams began the season with a loss, it definitely did not discourage them as they took second place in the Chillicothe Tournament.

