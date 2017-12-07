Posted on December 7, 2017 by Press Leader Tipton Tigers win Championship Sports The Tipton Tigers are the 2017 Class C State Champions. Courtesy photo The Tipton Tigers are the 2017 Class C State Champions. The Tipton Tigers are the 2017 Class C State Champions. http://www.press-leader.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_24282153_1793022427376019_363501946_n2017124133455715.jpgThe Tipton Tigers are the 2017 Class C State Champions. Courtesy photo RECOMMENDED FOR YOU 6:40 pm | Elevator speeches 10:03 am | Thankful Ness 10:03 am | Christmas parade looking for entries Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus