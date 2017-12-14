Frederick has another tough week of losses

Another tough week for the Frederick Bombers. This week the Bombers traveled to Duke to play the Tigers.

The Lady Bombers played a good game but sadly had to play against the refs. The refs were throwing fouls on the girls left and right.

Senior Brooke Orr took the lead for scoring with 13 points. Freshman Jenna Thornton and junior Porsha Rodriguez both came in second with 4 points.

In the third quarter, Brooke Orr was fouled and was on the line to take her free throw shots. Orr missed her last shot and Thornton came out of nowhere for the rebound giving Frederick 2 more points.

Unfortunately, the girls lost 48-28.

The Frederick Bomber boys started the game off with confidence but started to slowly lose their momentum throughout the game.

One thing they didn’t lose is their spirit and will continue to work harder week after week. Dylan Sheffield led with 11 points, Trey Wright following behind him with 8 points and Ryder Ramirez with 5 points.

Although they tried their hardest, they lost with Duke putting up 62 points and the Bombers with only 40 points.