It’s almost time for donkey basketball

The Frederick High School Student council is holding a donkey basketball fundraiser Feb. 22 at 7 p.m. If you are interested in volunteering to play please contact the high school at 580-335-5521. You must be at least 16 years of age, under 225 pounds and ready to have fun! The student council will be selling tickets when the date gets closer for $7 so please come support your high school student council!
