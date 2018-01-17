It’s almost time for donkey basketball

The Frederick High School Student council is holding a donkey basketball fundraiser Feb. 22 at 7 p.m. If you are interested in volunteering to play please contact the high school at 580-335-5521. You must be at least 16 years of age, under 225 pounds and ready to have fun! The student council will be selling tickets when the date gets closer for $7 so please come support your high school student council!

http://www.press-leader.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_10365837_781163781924692_6284956514103739413_n2018115102334535.jpg The Frederick High School Student council is holding a donkey basketball fundraiser Feb. 22 at 7 p.m. If you are interested in volunteering to play please contact the high school at 580-335-5521. You must be at least 16 years of age, under 225 pounds and ready to have fun! The student council will be selling tickets when the date gets closer for $7 so please come support your high school student council! Courtesy photo