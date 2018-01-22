Mini Lady Bombers attend OU/OSU game

At the end of November, Trent Mefford and Ryan Ade started basketball skills practices for fourth, fifth and sixth-grade Frederick girls. They felt that our girls needed to improve their basketball skills so that they will better be able to compete when they begin playing for the Lady Bombers.

Ryan Ade said this will help improve the girls’ basketball skills and also develop values of hard work.

“Our motivation in doing this is to not only improve their basketball skills and fundamentals, but also to develop the values of hard work, sportsmanship and family,” Ade said. “It has been great to witness these young ladies develop in all of those areas. My hope is to be consistent with this so that they will be successful in the future.”

The practices will continue as long as the girls want to do it. Trent Mefford said the practices will help the girls reach their full potential.

“Ryan Ade, Jeremy Newton and I had many conversations over the last year trying to choose what we thought works best and the common thread was always fundamentals,” Mefford said. “We felt they need a firm foundation of fundamentals so that they can reach their full potential. It is imperative that they get these at an early age so that they can move to more advanced skills later on. They are truly a special set of kids the community can rally around and be proud of. The girls have lofty goals and they are determined to accomplish them. They are truly buying into the “team before me” motto and finish every practice with the chant of “Family.” They are fun to coach because you tell them what is expected and they have never second guessed us. They just dig in and go at it. I’m not sure if they haven’t taught me more than I have them but we truly look forward to the future they have.”

The girls were rewarded for their hard work and dedication with a trip to watch the OU/OSU women play in Norman Saturday, Jan. 20. The girls were able to go down on the court to get high fives from the Lady Sooners. The future of Frederick Lady Bomber basketball is looking good with the dedication these girls have.

Mini Lady Bombers pose with the Oklahoma Sooners mascot. http://www.press-leader.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_Mini-Bombers2-CYMK201812293023122.jpg Mini Lady Bombers pose with the Oklahoma Sooners mascot. Courtesy photos Mini Lady Bombers root for the Oklahoma Sooners. http://www.press-leader.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_Mini-Bombers-CYMK20181229305067.jpg Mini Lady Bombers root for the Oklahoma Sooners. Courtesy photos Mini Lady Bombers pose for a picture while attending the basketball game between OU and OSU. http://www.press-leader.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_MiniBombers1-CYMK201812293122817.jpg Mini Lady Bombers pose for a picture while attending the basketball game between OU and OSU. Courtesy photos