The Frederick Bombers traveled to Hobart Jan. 9 to play the Hobart Bearcats. The Lady Bombers took a tough loss. Brooke Orr led scoring with 10 points. Following behind her was Jenna Thornton with 8 points and Porsha Rodriguez close behind with 7 points. The girls lost against the Bearcats 55-29

The Frederick Bombers boys also took a rough beating. Ryder Ramirez led the Bombers with 8 points. Trey Wright and Alex Vera were following right behind him with 7 points. Unfortunately, the Bombers lost 73-33.

Later the same week, the Frederick Bombers traveled to Walters to play the Blue Devils. The girls played a good game. In the middle of the second quarter, Rodriguez stole the ball and was on the verge of being trapped. She took a quick look forward and saw that Jenna Thornton was already halfway down the court. Porsha threw the ball to Thornton and Thornton made an easy layup. Rodriguez led scoring with 14 points. Thornton followed behind her with 7 points and Harley Akin was behind her with 4 points. Sadly, the fate of the game was left in the hands of the referees. The girls lost to the Blue Devils 43-36.

The Bombers boys had the same luck. Fouls were being thrown left and right. The officials were making questionable calls. The boys played a great game. The crowds on both sides were going crazy. Fans were jumping out of the stands and getting thrown out of the gym. The score was going back and forth. The game was so close but in the end Walters got the best of them. The boys lost to the Blue Devil 55-37. Trey Wright led them with 13 points. J.J. Tittle and Ryder Ramirez followed behind him with 6 points.

The Frederick Bombers take tough losses to the Hobart Bearcats and the Walters Blue Devils last week. http://www.press-leader.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_porsha-rodriguez-2-20181168855146.jpg The Frederick Bombers take tough losses to the Hobart Bearcats and the Walters Blue Devils last week. Jaci Hernandez The Frederick Bombers take tough losses to the Hobart Bearcats and the Walters Blue Devils last week. http://www.press-leader.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_ryder-ramirez-220181168935623.jpg The Frederick Bombers take tough losses to the Hobart Bearcats and the Walters Blue Devils last week. Jaci Hernandez The Frederick Bombers take tough losses to the Hobart Bearcats and the Walters Blue Devils last week. http://www.press-leader.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_ryder-ramirez201811681033478.jpg The Frederick Bombers take tough losses to the Hobart Bearcats and the Walters Blue Devils last week. Jaci Hernandez