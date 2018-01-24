Bombers season continues with a tournament

This week the Frederick Bombers participated in the Comanche County Tournament. Frederick had the honor of hosting the tournament in Lawton at The Great Plains Coliseum.

On Monday, Jan. 15, 2018, the Lady Bombers set out to play the Fletcher Lady Wildcats. Brooke Orr led the girls with 8 points with Porsha Rodriguez and Caleigh Middick behind her with 4 points. The girls played a hard fought game but lost in the end.

The Lady Bombers lost their first game 34-19. The next day the Frederick Bombers played the Walter Blue Devils.

The Frederick Varsity Choir started the game off by singing “The Star-Spangled Banner.” Frederick got the ball first thanks to Ryder Ramirez who was jumping. The Bombers took the lead at the beginning of the game. The score kept going back and forth.

Alex Vera led them with scoring with J.J. Tittle following behind him with 6 points. At halftime, the Bombers had the lead with 20 points on the scoreboard. The crowds were ecstatic! In the end, the Bombers ended up losing 44-39.

Later that same week, on Jan. 18, 2018, the Lady Bombers were schedules to play the Big Pasture Lady Rangers. This was a close game. Once again, Brooke Orr led scoring with 8 points with Porsha Rodriquez right behind her with 6 points. Harley Akin, Paige Orr and Jenna Thornton were all tied with 2 points. The freshman of this year’s team have really stepped up.

Sadly, the Lady Bombers lost 29-20.

The boys had another close game. They fought hard against the Geronimo Blue Jays. They played with a lot of heart but in the end the Blue Jays took home the win.

The final score was 34-31. Unfortunately, neither of the Bomber teams placed into the tournament. Even though the Frederick Bombers are having a tough season, they are still keeping their heads up.

The Frederick Bombers and Lady Bombers played in a tournament at the Lawton Coliseum as their tough season continues. Jaci Hernandez http://www.press-leader.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_Gustavo-Gaytan201812294541659.jpg The Frederick Bombers and Lady Bombers played in a tournament at the Lawton Coliseum as their tough season continues. Jaci Hernandez Jaci Hernandez The Frederick Bombers and Lady Bombers played in a tournament at the Lawton Coliseum as their tough season continues. Jaci Hernandez http://www.press-leader.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_Ryder-Ramirez201812294628902.jpg The Frederick Bombers and Lady Bombers played in a tournament at the Lawton Coliseum as their tough season continues. Jaci Hernandez Jaci Hernandez The Frederick Bombers and Lady Bombers played in a tournament at the Lawton Coliseum as their tough season continues. Jaci Hernandez http://www.press-leader.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_Trey-Wright201812294725173.jpg The Frederick Bombers and Lady Bombers played in a tournament at the Lawton Coliseum as their tough season continues. Jaci Hernandez Jaci Hernandez The Frederick Bombers and Lady Bombers played in a tournament at the Lawton Coliseum as their tough season continues. Jaci Hernandez http://www.press-leader.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_Dylan-Sheffield201812294858224.jpg The Frederick Bombers and Lady Bombers played in a tournament at the Lawton Coliseum as their tough season continues. Jaci Hernandez Jaci Hernandez