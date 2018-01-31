The Bombers take on Chattanooga Warriors

Jaci Hernandez The Frederick Lady Bombers and Bombers took on the Chattanooga Warriors last week. The ladies pulled a win but the boys lost.
The Frederick Bombers played the Chattanooga Warriors last week. The Lady Bombers played a great game! The score went back and forth between the teams. The score was tied 37-37 with two minutes on the clock. One girl from the Chattanooga team made a shot making the score 39-37. Not even seconds later, Brooke Orr