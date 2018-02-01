Homecoming queen crowned

Brianna Weber represented the sophomore class at the 2017-18 Basketball Homecoming held Jan. 29. She was escorted by Jose Valles.
Caleigh Middick represented the senior class at the 2017-18 Basketball Homecoming held Jan. 29. She was escorted by Alex Vera.
Chloe Fraley represented the senior class at the 2017-18 Basketball Homecoming held Jan. 29. She was escorted by Bryce Hanes.
Harley Akin represented the freshman class at the 2017-18 Basketball Homecoming held Jan. 29. She was escorted by Omar Gaytan.
Kathleen Guill | Press-Leader Brooke Orr was crowned the 2017-18 Homecoming queen Jan. 29. She was escorted by Kent Treadwell.
Porsha Rodriguez represented the junior class 2017-18 Basketball Homecoming held Jan. 29. She was escorted by Dylan Sheffield and Travis Ibarra.
Trinity Nolan represented the senior class at the 2017-18 Basketball Homecoming held Jan. 29. She was escorted by Amado Clemente.
Brianna Weber represented the sophomore class at the 2017-18 Basketball Homecoming held Jan. 29. She was escorted by Jose Valles. Caleigh Middick represented the senior class at the 2017-18 Basketball Homecoming held Jan. 29. She was escorted by Alex Vera. Chloe Fraley represented the senior class at the 2017-18 Basketball Homecoming held Jan. 29. She