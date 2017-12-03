Posted on by

Frederick 4-H distributes scarecrows


The Frederick 4-H Club recently made scarecrows to distribute to all the businesses who put an ad in the Tillman County Fair book. This was their community project to show their appreciation for supporting 4-H Club.


Courtesy photo

Courtesy photo

The Frederick 4-H Club recently made scarecrows to distribute to all the businesses who put an ad in the Tillman County Fair book. This was their community project to show their appreciation for supporting 4-H Club. Courtesy photo

The Frederick 4-H Club recently made scarecrows to distribute to all the businesses who put an ad in the Tillman County Fair book. This was their community project to show their appreciation for supporting 4-H Club. Courtesy photo

