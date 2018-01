The Frederick High School robotics teams will compete at State in February. Team 8866, WutN’RobotCreation, won first place out of 26 teams and Team 7506, Bomb Squad, won third place at the Newcastle Qualifier, held Saturday.

The Frederick High School robotics teams will compete at State in February. Team 8866, WutN’RobotCreation, won first place out of 26 teams and Team 7506, Bomb Squad, won third place at the Newcastle Qualifier, held Saturday. http://www.press-leader.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_26857314_10215348647698258_1733725274_n201811582932573.jpg The Frederick High School robotics teams will compete at State in February. Team 8866, WutN’RobotCreation, won first place out of 26 teams and Team 7506, Bomb Squad, won third place at the Newcastle Qualifier, held Saturday.